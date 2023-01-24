Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.76 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

