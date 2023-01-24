Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $33.80 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

3M stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

