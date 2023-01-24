Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AST – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 99,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 136,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
