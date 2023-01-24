Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 97,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 908,265 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

