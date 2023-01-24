Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 97,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATXS stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 908,265 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
