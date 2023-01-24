ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.25

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 481419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the third quarter worth $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ATI in the third quarter worth $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 1,116.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

