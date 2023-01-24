Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

