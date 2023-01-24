Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,909. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

