Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Autoliv Stock Up 3.7 %

Autoliv stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 60.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Get Rating

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

