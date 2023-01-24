Avalanche Price Tops $18.14 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and $471.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.14 or 0.00079291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025455 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,954,623 coins and its circulating supply is 314,548,633 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.