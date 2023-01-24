Avalanche Price Tops $18.14 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and $471.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $18.14 or 0.00079291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056871 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010992 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025455 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002039 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,954,623 coins and its circulating supply is 314,548,633 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.