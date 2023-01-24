Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.66 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $447.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $18.00 or 0.00078481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00057088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,936,541 coins and its circulating supply is 314,530,551 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.