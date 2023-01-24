Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.66 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $447.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $18.00 or 0.00078481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00057088 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011104 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025320 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,936,541 coins and its circulating supply is 314,530,551 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.