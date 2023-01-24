Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.26 and last traded at $186.26. 25,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 376,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.43.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.