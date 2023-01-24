Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $396,316. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after buying an additional 141,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

