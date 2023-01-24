AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDX. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

