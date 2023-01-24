Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 648,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

