Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $12.13 or 0.00052551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $610.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.35 or 1.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,107,031 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,107,031.02101074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 13.31198432 USD and is up 45.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $1,334,310,472.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

