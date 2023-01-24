Baader Bank Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.60 ($66.96) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($96.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of LEG opened at €73.78 ($80.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.76. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

