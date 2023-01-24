Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Trading Down 7.4%

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 58,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 13,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.
About Bancorp of New Jersey
Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
