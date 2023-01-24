Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,831 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

GILD stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

