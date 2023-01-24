Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $214.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Company Profile

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.