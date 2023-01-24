Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

C stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.