Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 552,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,138,000 after buying an additional 241,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $228.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

