Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

