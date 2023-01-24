Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 23,492 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5,019.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 100.4% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 95,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Shares of APD opened at $308.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

