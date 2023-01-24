Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 939 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %
Deere & Company stock opened at $409.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.13. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
