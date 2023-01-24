Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

