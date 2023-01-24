Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 243 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.37% of Deckers Outdoor worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DECK opened at $422.28 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $428.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.