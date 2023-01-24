Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,929 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $79,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

