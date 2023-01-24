Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

