Barclays Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 765

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 765 ($9.47) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.92) to GBX 650 ($8.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 712.86 ($8.83).

Informa Price Performance

Shares of INF opened at GBX 654.80 ($8.11) on Friday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 488 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 682.20 ($8.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 622.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 581.07. The company has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,365.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

