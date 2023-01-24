Barclays Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at €20.28 ($22.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.45 and a 200 day moving average of €18.95.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

