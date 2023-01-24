Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 6,035,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,929,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

