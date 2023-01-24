BayCom (BCML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

BayCom Stock Performance

BCML opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BayCom has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 10.31%.

Insider Activity at BayCom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. State Street Corp lifted its position in BayCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BayCom by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BayCom by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

