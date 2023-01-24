Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

NYSE BZH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 49,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,818. The company has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 344,370 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

