Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 351,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,323,000 after purchasing an additional 147,072 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 16,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

