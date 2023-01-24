Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 244,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,214. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

