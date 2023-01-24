Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $10.10 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.71. 7,681,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,647,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

