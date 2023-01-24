Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 5,016,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,512,000 after buying an additional 91,907 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 94,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,050,422. The stock has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

