Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 280,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $265.49. 542,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,522. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $302.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.84. The stock has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

