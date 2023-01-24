Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 777,292 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.