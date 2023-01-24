Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,146 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 1,005,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,093,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

