Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 401,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,231. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

