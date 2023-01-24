Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

BGFV traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $9.80. 425,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,100. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $217.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

