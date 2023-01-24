Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

NYSE BILL traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,838. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

