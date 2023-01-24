Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.46.

BIIB stock opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

