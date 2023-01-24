BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 3%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 5,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 336,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,890 shares of company stock worth $2,368,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

