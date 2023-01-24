Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Biophytis Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of BPTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,440. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

