BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.17

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 123002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,339 shares of company stock worth $1,573,310. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

