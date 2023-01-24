Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $30.49 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $194,503.52 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00222218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00104245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00040314 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

