Bitcoin Diamond One Day Trading Volume Tops $251,531.70 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $30.33 million and $251,531.70 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00229262 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00104784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00039711 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

