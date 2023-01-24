BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Volume Tops $1,512.23

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.58 million and $1,512.23 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00221507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002839 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0959605 USD and is down -9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,636.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.